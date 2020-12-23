How have you taken care of yourself?

Spent a weekend not doing anything.. literally 10/11

This past weekend I did absolutely nothing when I had all intentions of being productive. I did everything I was supposed to do in terms of setting my alarm for the next morning and writing out a schedule for myself; however, all of that went out of the window. I found myself watching a movie on Saturday morning and that one movie turned into two others. After readjusting my schedule to get things done on Sunday, I woke up that morning went to church online, and went right back to bed. I now have understood that it just was not meant for me to do homework this weekend. On the Brightside, I had a very relaxing weekend and I feel rejuvenated. Since coming back to campus, I have been trying so hard to stay on top of readings and work so this weekend was an unintentional break.

Spent time with a friend 10/24

My friend and I scheduled a movie night this Friday and it was amazing! I had so much fun just spending time with a friend on campus that I had not talked to or seen in over a week. I had been so invested in my school work that I did not realize I was not talking to any of my friends. We watched her favorite movie “Just Wright” with Queen Latifah and Common. It was nice to take a break from the drama that is happening in our world with racism and schoolwork and to just watch a movie that we both enjoyed.

Took a walk 11/18

Lately, I have been fully unmotivated to do anything and disconnected from myself, so I decided that I would wake up early and watch the sunrise and walk around campus. I fell in love with sunrises while I was in South Africa and want to continue the tradition of watching the sunrise as I am here at school. Taking the walk was very peaceful. It gave me time to reflect on how and why I have been feeling the way I have and to connect to God. Although I could not see the sunrise because of the trees that were blocking it, I took many pictures of nature which brought me joy. It was very refreshing to take that walk. I feel at peace with myself and with what is ahead of me, so this might have to be a regular once or two a week tradition that I continue.

Went over to a friends house 11/27

This past week was Thanksgiving and I went over to my friend Shakeita’s house to spend Thanksgiving with her. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, and this was going to be the first thanksgiving that I was not going to spend with family. For the past 3 years, I had gone to my friend’s aunt and uncle’s house who has always felt like family. This year I was going to have to host and cook for myself. Spending it with Shakeita was a nice and refreshing break away from Bryn Mawr. We had a good time spending all day Wednesday and Thursday morning making food for Thanksgiving dinner. A day that I thought was going to turn out boring and sad turned out to be fun and relaxing.

Had coffee with Amy 12/4

Today I went on a walk and coffee break with Amy from the Theatre program, and it was nice to talk to someone in depth about life and my plans. The whole time we spent together was very refreshing and reassured me of those who I can trust within the Theatre program.