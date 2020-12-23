Digitial Artifacts

Engaging on social media posts were a great way to incorporate the community into what we were discovering and talking about in class. Just as we, as students, were learning and finding ways to use what we were learning in our daily lives, social media gave us the opportunity to show others how to do the same. I have used our Instagram account to provide people with a moment of critical rest. The posts that highlight this are my posts of me dancing and the song that was posted. Both of these things seem as though they are not related to centering critical blackness, however, it is just that. Dance and music can be an avenue to centering blackness and inspire and empower others to do the same. I used the platform that we had to help people to think about blackness in a different way than a typical academic setting provides. For example, I wanted to be able to show people how rest can and should be apart of everyone’s radical tradition, which is shown through the Audre Lourde quote. Overall, I used social media as a way to have our followers engage with art in a critical way.